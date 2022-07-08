CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.90

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

