CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.90

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.
About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)
