D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.50 Per Share

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $2.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.35. The stock has a market cap of £97.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,062.50. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($4.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.15) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
