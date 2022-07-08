Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.92) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.26 ($55.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.09. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($75.14).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

