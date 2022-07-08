DAOstack Trading Down 11.8% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $278,164.10 and $234.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,738.76 or 0.99898790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00041909 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.