Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,633. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

