Darlene Noci Sells 16,800 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 214,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

