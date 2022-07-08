Darlene Noci Sells 16,800 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 214,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.82.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.