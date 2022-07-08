DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $147.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,234 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

