Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.40. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

