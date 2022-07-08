DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

