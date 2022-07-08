Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 499,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 177,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,052,531. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

