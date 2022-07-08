Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.79. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.