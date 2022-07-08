Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unilever by 32.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unilever by 56.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

