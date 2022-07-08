Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

