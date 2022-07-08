Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,125.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $194.62 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.45.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

