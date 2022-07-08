Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

