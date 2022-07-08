Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSE DNN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 323.13% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

