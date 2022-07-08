Dent (DENT) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $92.24 million and $14.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

