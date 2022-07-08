DerivaDAO Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $63,827.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00120954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00765585 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033188 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.