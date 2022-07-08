Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 12th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter.

DSY opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

