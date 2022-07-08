Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target to €242.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €234.00 ($243.75) to €242.00 ($252.08) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

