Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LAC opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,839 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.