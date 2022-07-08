Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €41.46 ($43.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.30 ($37.81) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($86.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

