Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

