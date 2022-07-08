DEXTools Trading Up 20.4% This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,964.15 or 0.98428000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.