DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

DFS stock opened at GBX 154.80 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.68. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £394.48 million and a PE ratio of 814.74.

In related news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

