Dfyn Network (DFYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,083.00

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $270,083.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00766430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 126,609,774 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.