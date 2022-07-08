Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 2%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21). 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.32. The firm has a market cap of £66.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.13.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, and footwear.

