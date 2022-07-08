DNB Markets Initiates Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

