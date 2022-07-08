Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 8,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 725,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

