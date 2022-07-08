Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Downing One VCT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DDV1 stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.52 million and a P/E ratio of 835.71. Downing One VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.50 ($0.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.34.

Downing One VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1)

Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.