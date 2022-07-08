Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Downing One VCT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of DDV1 stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.52 million and a P/E ratio of 835.71. Downing One VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.50 ($0.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.34.
Downing One VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
