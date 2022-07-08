DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 228,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 972,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Director William Wai Leung Wu purchased 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 94,349 shares of company stock worth $38,198. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

