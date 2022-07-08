DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013554 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

