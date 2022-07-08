Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

DCT stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

