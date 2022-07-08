Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
