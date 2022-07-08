Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

