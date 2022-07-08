Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits One Day Volume of $3,956.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $826,302.66 and approximately $3,956.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

