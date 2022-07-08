DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

