Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.
Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,803. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 236.46, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.
In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $284,880,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.