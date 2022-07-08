Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,803. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 236.46, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $284,880,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

