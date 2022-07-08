e-Money (NGM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $363,609.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $363,609.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00638652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

