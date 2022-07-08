Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

