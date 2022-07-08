Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 8,186 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EWTX stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,427,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.