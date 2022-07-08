EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 23,976 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

BPMC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

