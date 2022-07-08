EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 23.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.60 and its 200 day moving average is $371.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

