EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.06% of Perrigo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRGO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,930. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

