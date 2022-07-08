EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys Shares of 15,146 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.