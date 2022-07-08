EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.57. 23,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

