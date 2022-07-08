EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

