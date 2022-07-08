EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

