EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Doximity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Doximity by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,537. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 59.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

