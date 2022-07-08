EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 34,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

